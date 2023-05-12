LAKE OZARK − The Osage Beach Police Department has identified a person of interest in the investigation regarding the recent threats of an active shooter at the School of the Osage.
School of the Osage canceled its in-person classes Thursday and Friday after multiple threats were made to the district.
At this time, the Osage Police Department does not believe that there is a threat to the students and staff and said that school operations can be resumed.
When school resumes, there will be an additional police presence on campus to ensure the safety of the staff and students, according to the police department.
The person of interest is a juvenile so no further details can be released, the police department said. This investigation is still ongoing and will be presented to the Miller County Juvenile Office when completed.
The Osage Beach Police Department was assisted by Camdenton Police Department, Eldon Police Department, Lake Ozark Police Department, Camden County Sheriffs Office, Miller County Sheriffs Office, Missouri Information Analysis Center (MIAC), the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the School of the Osage staff.