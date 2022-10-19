COLUMBIA - A person of interest in a September 2021 shooting was arrested on unrelated charges Tuesday.
Wayne Warmack, of Jefferson City, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. He also had two misdemeanor traffic warrants. Police say he is a person of interest in a Sept. 18, 2021 shooting.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. outside of Vibez lounge, located in the 10 block of North Fifth Street in downtown Columbia.
One victim was shot in the back and is now paralyzed from the waist down, according to a probable cause statement. Another victim was shot in the right arm, and the third victim was shot in their hand/wrist.
Columbia police said anonymous CrimeStoppers tips came in days after the shooting. According to the probable cause statement, one caller said Warmack was bragging about being the shooter. Another caller claimed Warmack said he had to "do what he had to do" after "two people jumped on him."
Police served a search warrant this week at Warmack's residence and found three firearms, two of which were previously reported stolen by other agencies. the statement said. Warmack is a convicted felon, and therefore he cannot possess a firearm.
Warmack was arrested for additional charges as a result of that search warrant, including three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of stealing a firearm.
Warmack has not been charged with the Sept. 18 shooting. That investigation is still ongoing, police say.
Warmack is being held on a $100,00 bond in the Boone County Jail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.