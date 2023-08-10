HALLSVILLE - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) released a statement saying it is pursuing charges against a dog breeding facility in Hallsville, Hargis' Sunshine Kennel.
PETA cited a 2021 inspection report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that listed concerns about dogs' dental care, sharp surfaces in enclosures, grime build-up, presence of pests, and other issues in the facility.
PETA also sent a letter to Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Roger Johnson asking him and local law enforcement to pursue criminal charges against the facility.
Since the USDA does not remove the animals after it reports neglect, PETA's concern is animals possibly left without aid or relief after inspections.
PETA's Vice President of Evidence Analysis, Daniel Paden, said it reviews the inspections and looks for patterns. He said these reports cite violators of the Federal Animal Welfare Act.
According to these reports, Hargis' Sunshine Kennel has been cited on 18 different violations going back to at least 2015, Paden said. The facility is owned by Beverly Hargis.
The USDA inspection report shows violations of adequate veterinary care; housing facilities; cleaning, sanitization and pest control; sheltered housing facilities, and primary enclosures.
"Despite these reports for years, the USDA has not removed a single animal from her possession," Paden said. "They're left to suffer in her care and that's why we're appealing to the local authorities."
KOMU 8 reached out to Hargis' Sunshine Kennel through multiple channels and and received no response. KOMU 8 also visited the facility, and Hargis was not present to comment.
PETA aims to have local authorities enforce Missouri's Animal Neglect & Abuse Statutes, which states "A person is guilty of animal neglect when he has custody or ownership or both of an animal and fails to provide adequate care."
Paden says their hope is that Boone County officials will go out to the property with a veterinarian to look at all the animals, "particularly look in their mouths because dental conditions have been a problem there for many years."
This falls under the adequate care violation. According the the USDA's 2021 inspection, a dachshund had "reddened gums along some of her teeth and a heavy deposit of dark brown/tan material" and "abnormal build-up of material on the teeth" which "can cause damage to the gum tissue and tooth ... could be painful, may decrease the dog's ability to eat normally and negatively impact the overall health of the animal."
More recently, its 2023 re-license inspection contained the same violations of adequate veterinary care, as well as housing and enclosure violations.
"A strong ammonia odor was noticed within the indoor portion of the sheltered whelping building," the report states. "An ammonia odor this strong and noticeable can increase the risk of severe respiratory conditions in the puppies and adult dogs over time."
It also alleges Hargis' Sunshine Kennel was unable to produce a complete medical record for multiple dogs.
Paden believes the USDA does a good job of spotting and describing problems and issuing reports. However, "the agency's leadership doesn't pursue enforcement action, and it leaves the animals in these people's hands to suffer for years in some cases," he said.
Paden said he and PETA want to "ensure that the animals are receiving the care that they are required to receive under state law, remove any who might be deprived of that care and if the investigations find evidence for it, file a misdemeanor charge of animal neglect."
KOMU 8 reached out to the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and received no response.
PETA isn't the only organization that has noticed a record of alleged inspection violations at Hargis' Sunshine Kennel. The Humane Society of the United States compiles an annual report called the "Horrible Hundred," which it describes as a list of well-known and "problematic" puppy breeders. The report cites the same USDA inspection reports as PETA.
Hargis' Sunshine Kennel appeared on the humane society's 2023 report — one of the 31 breeding services from Missouri listed in the report. Missouri had the most problematic breeders. Ohio and Iowa tied for second, each with 13 services.
2023 was the fifth year Hargis' Sunshine Kennel appeared on the "Horrible Hundred."
According to the facility's page on puppies.com, it currently has 12 dachshund puppies available ranging from nine weeks to six months old. The facility's website says it has USDA and state licenses.
The page has four testimonials — one from 2014, two from 2016 and one from 2020 — which all rate the facility five out of five stars.