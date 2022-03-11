COLUMBIA - After more than 16 months of collecting signatures, a petition to reverse a ban on roll carts in Columbia has made it to city council.
"Started collecting signatures at the end of August 2020," Rachel Proffitt, a petition organizer said. "And collected all the way through until the end of January 2022."
The COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to gather signatures, Proffitt said.
"For the first bit of it some people were still very much inside not going out," Proffitt said. "It was just, it was hard."
The petition states "We, the undersigned registered voters of the city, pursuant to the City Charter, do herby present to the city council the following proposed ordinance and request such ordinance be adopted by the council or submitted to the voters of the city at the next election provided for by state law."
Proffitt and other Columbia residents helped gather over 3,000 signatures.
"You have to collect signatures and then the form itself you can only have 10 signatures on one page," Proffitt said.
The signatures were passed along to the city clerk on Feb. 7, and it was approved on Thursday.
"The more I just dug and dug into this," Proffitt said. "I realized that this is a problem that affects everybody."
Fifth ward council member Matt Pitzer told the Columbia Missourian that council will consider the repeal at its upcoming March 21 meeting.
City council has two options, enact the petition to remove the ban or take no action. Taking no action would send the petition to the August 2022 election for a public vote.
This will not be the first time roll carts have appeared on the ballot. The public voted to ban the carts in 2016. The council also voted in 2020 to add the roll cart discussion to the ballot, but it failed 3-3.