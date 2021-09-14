COLUMBIA - Following the removal of LGBTQ Pride and Black Lives Matter displays at a Columbia Public Schools middle school and high school, CoMo for Progress launched a petition to get the displays back in schools.
CoMo for Progress was able to get more than 500 signatures in a two week period.
"We have 200 signatures one day, and the next week we had more than 500," Rebecca Shaw, co-founder of CoMo for Progress, said.
Smithton Middle School had a Black Lives Matter banner, while Rock Bridge High School had a Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ peace flag on display.
Some parents got in contact with John Potter, the co-founder of Como Citizens for CPS Citizens for Accountability and Transparency, about these displays.
"For me it's about making things equal, so giving preferential treatment to one group over another, isn't fair," Potter said.
The school district removed these displays from Smithton Middle School and Rock Bridge High School on Aug. 27.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said schools would receive signs that promote an inclusive and welcoming environment for all students.
She also clarified that the two removed displays fell into two categories:
- Were from a student project last school year and had not been removed following the project,
- Were not posted as part of a student extra-curricular and/or co-curricular club
"I do not think these items should be in a middle school or a high school," Potter said.
CoMo for Progress says it submitted a letter and over 500 names from community members, staff and students on Sept. 7 to the Board of Education, Chief Equity Officer Carla London and superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood asking for the return of these displays.
The Board did not address the letter at its meeting Monday night.
"I think there was some miscommunication," Shaw said.
CoMo for Progress says it plans to get in contact with the CPS Policy Committee as soon as possible.