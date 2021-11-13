JEFFERSON CITY - PetSmart is partnering with local adoption agencies to celebrate National Adoption Week.
National Adoption Week lasts from Nov. 8-14.
Throughout the week, the store has had different organizations bring in their adoptable animals for customers to get to know.
Yadi's Pittie Pals is an adoption center in Jefferson City that specializes in the rescuing and adoption of pit bulls. Chelsea Braun owns the center and says she appreciates the ability to work with PetSmart and let the puppies meet people. The opportunity for the dogs to interact with people outside of an enclosure is a welcome change.
"We're always looking for a reason to get the dogs out, that's the best way to get them adopted," Braun says.
PetSmart provides support to the different agencies by giving them food, donations, and other resources to make sure that they can continue to give pets forever homes.
