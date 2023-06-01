PETTIS COUNTY − The Pettis County sheriff thanked community members and first responders in a Facebook post after they helped clean an egg-tra messy situation Thursday morning.
Sheriff Brad Anders said a tractor trailer carrying $60,000 worth of cage free, organic eggs overturned in the middle of a construction zone, near HH Highway and Cedar Lane, around 6:15 a.m. Thursday. No one was injured, Anders siad.
Pettis County deputies, firefighters and troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol scrambled to the scene and hatched a plan to gather citizens to clean up the roadway.
Community members picked up the individual cartons of eggs from the overturned trailer. Don's Trucking and Towing removed the truck and trailer, while Ditzfield Container arrived with two large dumpsters.
While investigators haven't cracked how the truck overturned, Anders said he was proud to live in such an egg-cellent community.
"This is just another great example of how this community comes together to assist when needed," Anders said. "I am so very proud to live in such a community; we should all be proud."