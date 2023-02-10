PETTIS COUNTY - The Pettis County clerk and two employees claim they were recorded without consent in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.
Bill Taylor, Pettis County presiding commissioner; Jim Marcum, western district commissioner; Israel Baeza, eastern district commissioner; and Brett Denomme, the director of the county's information technology department, are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
It was filed by Clerk Nick La Strada and county employees Katelynn Gudde and Sherry Painter-Torres, who claim the recordings are an invasion of privacy and should be considered illegal wiretapping.
In the lawsuit, La Strada and the employees claim the commission directed IT employees to record audio and video in and outside the Pettis County Clerk's office, which was located at the Pettis County Courthouse Annex.
The lawsuit claims the recordings violated voters' rights to cast their ballots in secret, and that the commissioners or IT employees never requested permission or consent to record, listen to or view audio or video transmissions from the cameras.
On June 8, 2022, La Strada said he was informed by IT employees that the cameras outside and inside did not record audio transmissions, but that IT employees and maintenance employees has access to the cameras.
On Oct. 14, 2022, La Strada said he discovered that IT and maintenance employees transmitted and recorded audio and video from the cameras. On this date, La Strada also said he found the audio was available during live streams.
La Strada says he alerted the Pettis County sheriff and Pettis County prosecuting attorney after he found the video was being transmitted and recorded without consent.
The lawsuit claims confidential and private conversations were recorded, plus recordings included images of people, including plaintiffs, changing their clothes.
No hearings have been scheduled in the lawsuit.