PETTIS COUNTY - Two people are in serious condition, and one person is in custody following a crash in Pettis County Tuesday night.
The crash happened on Route B around 6:50 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tylor Washington, 22, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes as he attempted to pass another vehicle.
A third vehicle, driven by Sofia Oleynic, 23, overtook Washington's car and hit him.
Washington was arrested around 7:20 p.m. on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, improper passing, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has not been charged as of Wednesday morning.
He was airlifted to University Hospital following the crash and remains in serious condition, according to a spokesperson at MU Health Care.
Oleynic had serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital. A 3-year-old boy in Oleynic's vehicle was in moderate condition and was also transported to University Hospital.
Both vehicles involved were totaled. MSHP said it is unknown if Washington was wearing a seatbelt, and the 3-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt.