PETTIS COUNTY — The Pettis County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Friday after they recovered firearms, explosive devices and methamphetamine at his residence.
According to a Facebook post from the Pettis County Sheriff, Jeffrey Friedley, 38, of Mora, was arrested on two counts of possession of a firearm, four counts of possession or manufacture of an explosive device, possession of a control substance, possession of a short-barreled riffle and second-degree endangering welfare of a child.
At approximately 9:30 a.m., deputies from the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, investigators from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, and an investigator from the Benton County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant for stolen firearms at Friedley's residence in the 30000 block of Highway M, according to the post.
Officers recovered two firearms, four homemade explosive devices, and an unspecified amount of methamphetamine.
The Missouri State Bomb Patrol Unit responded to the scene and rendered the explosive devices safe.
Friedley is currently being held in the Pettis County Jail pending the formal charges by the Pettis County Prosecutors Office.