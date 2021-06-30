PETTIS COUNTY − A La Monte man was arrested Monday for possession of child pornography and first degree statutory sodomy.

According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Christopher A. Gardner, 48, was arrested following a lengthy investigation. 

Gardner is charged with possession of child pornography and first degree statutory sodomy with a victim under the age of 12. According to online reports, the abuse occurred during 2020. 

Gardner's bond is currently set at $250,000. 