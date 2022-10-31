JEFFERSON CITY — This year, the United States has seen record-high hospitalization rates for flu patients, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's unusually early, as the typical flu season peak happens between December and February.
As of Friday, the CDC said that so far this season, there have been at least 880,000 flu illnesses and 360 deaths from the flu across the U.S. Some of the worst cases have been in the southeast and south-central part of the country.
But Missouri is also seeing increased cases. During the week of Oct. 16 to Oct. 22, 323 positive cases of the flu were reported, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Last year, during the same week, only 28 cases were reported.
October flu data
|2022
|2021
|Week 42
|323
|28
|Week 41
|170
|32
|Week 40
|80
|28
Roberts Drug Store pharmacist Calli Kempker said it's been a busy month for flu shots at her pharmacy in Jefferson City.
"The vaccine is super important to get this year especially with them seeing the flu ramp up earlier this year than normal," Kempker said.
She said specifically the beginning of October was hectic, but she's starting to see appointments slow down. She said even if you're feeling vaccine fatigue, it's important to stay up to date.
"I don't think as many people want to get the flu shot this year, but I stress the importance it is to help protect yourself," Kempker said. "It's better off to get the flu shot than to be stuck with the flu for a week or two feeling awful."
The CDC recommends people get their flu shot before the end of October. As of Friday, about 128 million doses of flu vaccine have been distributed this season, compared with 140 million at this point last year and 156 million the year before that.
Eric Maze, a spokesperson for MU Health Care, said about 5,000 flu shots have been given out at its weekend clinics throughout October. COVID-19 vaccine co-chair Dr. Laura Morris said she expected the influx of flu cases this year because fewer people are wearing masks.
"We've gone back to really a normal life," Morris said. "That's a good thing in a lot of ways but what it means is we have a lot more opportunities to share respiratory viruses including influenza."
This flu season this year is compounded by RSV, COVID-19 and other viruses. Last week, the CDC reported the five-week average of positive RSV cases in Missouri has reached its highest point since the summer of 2021.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services offers flu shots at the health department, 1005 West Worley Street. Call 573-874-7249 to make an appointment.
Anyone aged six months or older can receive a vaccine. A high-dose flu shot is available specifically for those 65 and older.
A list of the insurance providers accepted through the VaxCare billing system can be found on PHHS' website. For self-pay residents, the cost of the vaccine is $25. Receipts will be available upon request.