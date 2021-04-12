BOONE COUNTY- Boone County leads the state in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations.
According to the Show Me Strong Dashboard, 38.2% of the population has initiated vaccination, or 68,871 first doses given. Joplin is the second leading jurisdiction, with 35.9% of the population initiated vaccination and Gasconade County comes in third with 32.8%
Multiple factors contribute to Boone County being the leading jurisdiction, including the number of people willing to be vaccinated, multiple opportunities and locations, and Boone County's health care availability.
According to the Boone Hospital Center's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robin Blount, the area is "fortunate that we have a lot of health care availability in Columbia and that we are a smaller city."
Another factor is the number of pharmacies and grocery stores administering the vaccine, she says. Grocery stores such as Walmart, Gerbes and HyVee offer the vaccine.
"We've just had really good availability, and we've got a lot of folks that want to be vaccinated," Blount said.
According to the dashboard, over 3 million total doses have been administered and 31.4% of Missourians have initiated vaccination.
"We're very fortunate that we have a lot of opportunity. Also the university and Boone Hospital has been offering large vaccine clinics," Blount said.
Boone County has multiple locations to receive a vaccine. Smaller pharmacies and other businesses have stepped up to administer the vaccine.
Burrell Behavioral Health, a community mental health center, has a small pharmacy, which has administered many vaccines. Pharmacist Tara Carpenter told KOMU 8 people are excited and willing to take the vaccine.
"We run an independent pharmacy and we are administering the COVID-19 vaccine. We do anywhere from 20 to 120 vaccines a week," Carpenter said. "Our appointments fill up very quickly. Patients are super excited and appreciate that the availability is there."
To sign up for an appointment at Burrell, click here. Any Missourian over the age of 16 is welcome.
For a full list of vaccination clinics in mid-Missouri, visit KOMU.com/Vaccine.