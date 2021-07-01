Phase I of Columbia's Gateway Plaza project complete

COLUMBIA – Phase I of the Gateway Plaza project is officially complete.
The Downtown Community Improvement District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday evening at the corner of Providence Road and Broadway to mark the completion of the greenspace and ground scaping of Gateway Plaza.
The ceremony included comments from Community Improvement District Chair Kenny Greene, Gateway Plaza Committee Chair Debbie Sheals, and a sponsorship check presentation.
Sheals said building the Plaza is part of Columbia's bicentennial celebration.
"We built this for the bicentennial," Sheals said. "It's our birthday gift to Columbia."
Gateway Plaza is part of the Gateway's Project, which includes a series of landmarks that will add to the city’s identity and highlight Columbia’s arts scene and history. Phase II of the Gateway Plaza project is already underway.
"We will have a really impressive, large sculpture of the word 'Columbia' that's coming this fall," Sheals said.
The stainless steel sculpture will be in place in fall 2021. There will be sponsorship opportunities for the letters of the sculpture with each letter representing different parts of the city’s history.