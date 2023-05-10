PHELPS COUNTY − A Phelps County man was charged Wednesday in connection to the stabbing death of a man.
Joseph Duane Snow, 33, of St. James, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
Snow is accused of fatally stabbing Luke Moreland, of St. James, and injuring another man, according to court documents.
Phelps County sheriff's deputies responded to the 600 block of Saint David Street around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Upon their arrival, they found Moreland deceased and a second victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The second victim's condition is unknown.
Deputies believe an argument took place among the three men, according to court documents. Witnesses were able to identify Snow, who allegedly fled the scene, as the suspect.
Snow was later arrested and admitted to authorities he stabbed both victims during an argument, court documents said. He's being held without bond at the Phelps County Jail, according to online records. No hearings have been scheduled in the case.