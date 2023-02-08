PHELPS COUNTY − A St. James man is charged with the fatal shooting of his father.
Samuel Karlinski, 19, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
The Phelps County Sheriff's Department responded to the 12000 block of County Road 2220 in Rolla Monday around 8:51 a.m. A 911 caller said Karlinski had shot his father three times, according to court documents.
Deputies found Ralph Karlinski Jr. at the residence deceased with apparent gunshot wounds.
Officers said Samuel Karlinski admitted to shooting his father out of self defense, court documents said.
A semi-automatic handgun and several spent shell casings were found at the scene, according to court documents.
Karlinski is being held without bond at the Phelps County Jail. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 a.m. and a bond reduction hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21 at 9 a.m.