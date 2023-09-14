COLUMBIA - A Phelps County pool installation and maintenance company has been fined in excess of $120,000 for fraudulently collecting payment for work that was never completed, according to the Missouri Attorney General's office.
It comes in a default judgment obtained by the Attorney General's office against the company, Pro Care Pools LLC, and its owner, Zechariah Hockersmith.
The judgment prohibits Hockersmith and ProCare Pools from advertising or selling pool repair or construction services in Missouri. It also orders Hockersmith and his business to pay approximately $99,000 in restitution, $9,900 to the Missouri merchandising practices fund, and $6,000 in civil penalties.
Responding to the judgement on Thursday, Attorney General Andrew Bailey said he "couldn’t be more thrilled with this result."
"We will continue to work to protect consumers across the state,” he said.
Bailey's office encourages Missourians who believe they may have been victims of this construction scam to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.