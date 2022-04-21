PHELPS COUNTY − A child with a disability is without his new tandem bicycle after it was stolen Thursday in Rolla.
A Facebook post from the Phelps County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to the 11000 block of Highway 72 for a report of stealing.
Deputies found a tandem bicycle was stolen from a child who "waited years for a bike which they received this Easter," the post said.
Due to a disability, the child cannot ride a bike on his own.
Many community members commented on the sheriff's department post, calling for donations to buy a new bike. The department said a new bike has been ordered for the child.
The department is asking for any information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen bike. It is a yellow, two-seat bike, similar to the photo in the department's post.
Contact the sheriff's department at 573-426-3860 or the anonymous tip line at 573-426-2936 with any information.