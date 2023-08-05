PHELPS COUNTY - The Phelps County Sheriff's Department is reminding residents to never give financial information to unexpected callers as it says scammers have reportedly impersonated deputies on the phone recently.
According to a Facebook post from the department, the scammers frequently refer to the resident being called by name, tell them the call is being recorded, and tell them they missed a court appearance or jury duty. The caller typically says the resident needs to send money, or a warrant will be issued for their arrest, or they may turn themselves in jail.
Sometimes scams include using a law enforcement officer's real name, the department said.
The sheriff's department reminded residents that:
- It does not call individuals and demand or request money from residents under any circumstances.
- The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department or any other legitimate law enforcement agency does not call community members seeking payment for outstanding traffic citations or warrants. This includes claims of unpaid federal or state taxes.
- Individuals claiming to collect debts may try to instill fear in potential victims to persuade them to forward money.
Phelps County residents who have been scammed and have lost money can file a report here or call Central Communications at (573) 308-1213 and report the incident to the appropriate law enforcement agency.
The department shared the following tips to avoid becoming a victim of a scam:
- Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller or email.
- Be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.
- Stay private. Regularly update privacy settings for social media sites. Scammers make their stories more believable by trolling for personal information on Facebook, Twitter and similar sites.
- Never wire money or provide a stranger with debit or credit card numbers.