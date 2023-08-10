PHELPS COUNTY - A Phelps County sheriff's deputy has been charged with possession of child pornography, the Phelps County Sheriff's Department announced Wednesday.
Deputy Justin B. Durham, age 40 of Rolla, was arrested after the department began an investigation following a tip about alleged child abuse material on a device Durham had, according to the department.
According to online court records, Durham has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography. He is being held in the Phelps County Jail without bond, according to the department.
The department said in a news release that Durham has been "terminated due to a felony charge of criminal wrongdoing."
The department said it has requested assistance from the South-Central Missouri Computer Crimes Task Force, the FBI and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control.
The department asked anyone with more information about the alleged incident to contact Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Jonny Fariole at (573) 368-2221.