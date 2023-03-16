COLUMBIA − Phone and internet lines are currently down at the Boone County Government offices and buildings, according to a press release from the county.
The outage is impacting all locations, including the Government Center, Public Safety Campus, Annex, Community Services, Road and Bridge, Public Administrator and Prosecuting Attorney.
Boone County's website and incoming and outgoing calls are affected by the outage.
In-person services are still available at each office and department. 911 and 311 also remain operational.
The county said an update will be provided when services are fully restored.