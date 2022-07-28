MID-MISSOURI − Phone lines and internet service are restored after a Charter/Spectrum outage affected agencies and departments across mid-Missouri.
The Callaway County Sheriff's Office said Charter/Spectrum was experiencing a widespread outage. Charter/Spectrum would not confirm the outage to KOMU 8 News without an account.
The sheriff's office posted on Facebook at 1:33 p.m. and said service has been restored.
The Fulton Police Department said administrative lines at its dispatch office were temporarily down but were up by 1 p.m.
Charter told the Callaway County Joint Communications that phone lines would be down for two to four hours.
In case of another outage, the department says 911 is still active and can be used in emergencies, or call the department's main number at 573-592-3100 and use option six to reach the front desk for reports.
Audrain County also experienced the outage at its county offices, including the sheriff's office, health department and prosecuting attorney's office. The sheriff's office said staff worked with Charter/Spectrum to solve the issue.
The Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said they used a hotspot to keep work going.