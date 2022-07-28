MID-MISSOURI − Some phone lines and internet service are down, affecting agencies and departments across mid-Missouri.
The Callaway County Sheriff's Office said Charter/Spectrum is experiencing a widespread outage. Charter/Spectrum would not confirm the outage to KOMU 8 News without an account.
The Fulton Police Department said administrative lines at its dispatch office are temporarily down. Charter told the Callaway County Joint Communications that phone lines would be down for two to four hours.
The department says 911 is still active and can be used in emergencies, or call the department's main number at 573-592-3100 and use option six to reach the front desk for reports.
Audrain County is also experiencing the outage at its county offices, including the sheriff's office, health department and prosecuting attorney's office. The sheriff's office said staff is working with Charter/Spectrum to solve the issue.
The Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said they are using a hotspot to keep work going.
