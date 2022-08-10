BOONE COUNTY − Scammers are impersonating members of the Boone County Sheriff's Office in mid-Missouri's latest phone scam, the office reports.
The sheriff's office says the scammers are impersonating deputies and claim the victim has failed to do show up for court or jury duty and are asking people to pay over the phone.
"They're using threatened intimidation that there's a warrant for someone's arrest, or they can be arrested, or someone's going to come arrest them, simply because they failed to appear for a jury duty that doesn't even exist," Capt. Brian Leer said.
Leer said scams like this happen periodically, however, in the past week or two, this particular phone scam has taken off.
"And I bet this week alone, we've had over 20 to 30 calls where people have stated that they've been contacted, and people are attempting to scam them," Leer said.
Jamie Blake, a Columbia resident who received the call, said she received a phone call from a 573 number.
"So I answered it, even though I didn't know who it was. And the man said that he was from the sheriff's department. And that I was in contempt of court for missing jury duty for a federal grand jury," Blake said.
She said the caller knew her name ahead of time.
"And so it seemed very legitimate at first," Blake said. "He continued to talk more and more aggressively about how he was trying to get me this off my record, and that he could help me because he saw that I didn't have any warrants or anything.
Blake said the caller said there were three ways to "get the citation off her record."
"And this is where it really started to feel not authentic, it was pretty convincing at first, but I had to tell him before I hung up the phone, which I was going to choose. And that the first one was, I would need to go down to the sheriff's office and show my ID and give them my name. And then I would have to be booked for eight to 10 hours while the system process," Blake said.
The second option he offered was paying a fine of $900.
"And I said that that seemed a lot for missing one day of jury duty," Blake said.
Blake said she felt overwhelmed, but that something did not feel right. So, she contacted the sheriff's office, who confirmed that this was indeed a scam.
The number that called Blake was "573-606-0453."
One anonymous poster on a popular Facebook group "COMO: The Good, Bad and Ugly" stated that the scammer masked the phone to appear as if it was coming from the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
To disguise the call, there are various pieces of technology people can use.
"It's called 'spoofing a number.' And so, if I have the right technology, I can make any number pop up on the caller ID," Leer said.
Blake said she was uneasy after her encounter with the scammer, as the caller knew personal details about her.
"I didn't almost pay or anything, but it's just really unsettling that they had my phone number and they knew my name," Blake said.
Leer said the people who are running the scam are doing their research.
"They're looking at public records, and there's different databases out there on the internet," Leer said.
On their social media pages, the Boone County Sheriff's Office warned about the scams.
"In fact, the only place that anybody can take care of a warrant here in Boone County is at a law enforcement agency, or by going down to the courthouse," Leer explained. "We won't take any money out in the field. We could have a uniformed deputy on the field, and we won't take money on a bond. It has to be done here at the sheriff's office. And so any kind of wire transactions, anything like that, that's always a scam."
Blake said she feels like she's tech savvy and knowledgeable about scams.
"It was still confusing when someone calls you saying they're a sheriff and that you have a warrant or a citation on your record. Like, that's easier to fall for than I think some of the other ones," Blake said.
"So, anytime somebody calls and requests any kind of payment over the phone, I would be concerned. And I would question it," Leer said.