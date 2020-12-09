NEW FLORENCE - Pierson and Son Trucks has been a family-owned business for over 70 years, and current owner Jason Pierson said he plans to rebuild it after the building burned down Tuesday.
The business has been around since 1946, and Pierson is the third generation owner.
"My grandpa started it and then my dad," Pierson said. "Me and him were in business for a lot of years, and I've got a son who's 16. This is his livelihood, too."
Pierson said no one was inside at the time of the fire. He first saw the fire when he pulled up for work.
"We weren't in the building. We were just pulling up to the shop 10 minutes late, and there was a fire coming out of the flue, and the dormer had light smoke. And so I guess the fire was in the wall."
The Montgomery, New Florence, Wellsville, Bellflower, Jonesburg, Callaway, Big Springs, Rhineland, Hermann, Marthasville and Warrenton fire departments all worked together to extinguish the fire Tuesday. No one was hurt.
"It's our livelihood," Pierson said. "I think of the five or six other families that are supported through our family business, too. We're just a little mom and pop [shop] but you know, there's six other families that are supported from the same business, and I'm more worried about them than I am about me."
Certain truck parts were lost in the fire that cannot be replaced, according to Pierson.
"[There were] a lot of parts here that you can't get anymore. We were a GM dealer," Pierson said. "[There's parts] that's not available, older truck parts that you just can't get. But now it's all gone."
State fire marshals have completed their investigation into the cause of the fire and have ruled it as accidental.