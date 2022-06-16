COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia has launched a pilot program in local park systems to offer free Wi-Fi access for the public, according to a press release.
The program recently started at Douglass Park with the potential to expand into other community parks in the future, as funding and resources become available.
In a statement, the city emphasized the importance of internet access for all, citing the COVID-19 pandemic which highlighted some of the disparities and barriers faced by some residents. Providing Wi-Fi in parks will allow visitors to access the internet for free for business, school and personal use.
The main access point in Douglass Park is in the center of the park, near the shelter. No password will be required to access the Wi-Fi; visitors should just choose the network, "CoMo-Park_WiFi."
The cost of installing and providing the Wi-Fi access is shared between the city’s Parks and Recreation and Information Technology departments.