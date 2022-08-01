SALINE COUNTY − Emergency crews responded to a helicopter crash in Marshall Sunday afternoon that left one pilot with minor injuries.
The Saline County Sheriff's Department said in an incident report the helicopter crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Green Avenue just before 2 p.m.
Officials said investigation revealed the pilot was operating a Robinson 44 helicopter, used for aerial spraying of farm fields. The aircraft struck a wire and lost flight controls, sending the helicopter rolling into a field.
The pilot was able to walk away from the site, according to the release.
The Federal Aviation Administration is aware of the incident and is conducting an investigation.