RANDOLPH COUNTY - Just before 8 p.m. Sunday night, a small plane made an emergency landing about two miles from the Moberly Airport.
Two men were aboard the plane when it ran out of fuel, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. He said no one got hurt.
Sheriff Wilson said the preliminary investigation shows the men were able to make a successful landing in a bean field, but the tip of the plane did tilt forward do to the rough terrain. He said they landed in a field off of County Road 2310.
According to Flight Aware, the plane took off from Columbia Regional Airport at 7:30 p.m. before making the emergency landing about 20 minutes later.
This is a developing story. Stick with KOMU 8 News online and on-air for the latest updates.