COLUMBIA - City planners have suggested the city of Columbia should go ahead and introduce the city's roll cart plan at the next regular City Council meeting.
It's the first real step in potentially getting the plan passed and implemented.
Planners made the proposal at Tuesday night's city council work session, where the council reviewed the city's trash collection survey results.
In that survey, 69% of respondents shared they want the roll carts, but 25% shared that they were against them.
At the work session, city council members were able to ask questions about the plan as it currently stands.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe asked if residents would be able to choose which size of roll carts they wanted. The planners shared that residents would receive a postcard from the roll cart supplier where they could share what size they'd like to get.
Buffaloe also thanked the managers for supplying smaller roll carts that would have a smaller price for pick up services.
"I know that from an operations standpoint that you all would love it if we all just had one cart that was the largest one ever, but we appreciate you giving us options because pay as you throw, reducing, incentivizing just throwing away things is important," Buffaloe said.
The planners also shared their inspiration for some of the plan's ordinances from other cities that have roll carts. These cities include Austin, Texas and Denver, Colorado.
City Manager De'Carlon Seewood said they plan to educate all residents on the new system if it were passed.
"Remember that if we approve this, it wouldn't go into effect until March of 2024, so we would have plenty of time to make sure that we notify people on exactly how the process will work and what needs to be done," Seewood said.