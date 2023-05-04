COLUMBIA - The Planning and Zoning Commission met today to discuss the results of their short-term rental survey. The survey was created to gather the community's thoughts on the initial regulatory standards for short-term rentals created by the commission.
Short-term rentals, or STRs, are housing options that are typically seen as alternatives to hotels, such as Airbnb or Vrbo.
The survey included seven questions about potential regulations for STRs, with questions about whether or not community members supported adding limitations to the locations of STRs, adding limitations to the number of STRs an individual can own, as well as if community members support the preservation of affordable housing.
The survey results saw 434 individual responses from the community and over 50 written responses.
It shows that most community members are not in favor of adding limitations, with 63% of survey responders saying they are against adding limitations to the location of STRs, and 71% against limitations on the number of days a STR can be rented out.
While many community members are against the potential limitations that could be added to STRs, the survey found that the majority of responders are in favor of adding some form of regulation. 59% of survey responders agreed that STRs should meet minimum registration requirements such as the payment of lodging taxes and unit inspections to ensure health and safety measures are met.
Development Services Manager Patrick Zenner presented the survey results to the commission, and says that there is still work to be done on this project.
"This project is not done is the bottom line here," Zenner said.
Following the presentation of the survey results, all commission members were given the opportunity to ask questions about the survey. The commission asked about the limitations of the survey, as responses were limited to only yes or no answers.
The commission was also concerned with the overall results, as the survey included answers from both Columbia residents and nonresidents.
Members of the community were in attendance for the work session, including Christine Gardener, a resident who's worked to build her neighborhood community for 45 years. Gardener says that the entire survey process is a concern for her.
"The whole process that the city uses when they try to address neighborhood issues is a total failure as far as I'm concerned," Gardener said.
Zenner says that the results of the survey showcase a need for change to the initial provisions proposed months ago.
The commission hopes to meet with the Columbia city council in late June or early July for a work session, but won't hold any public hearings until fall of this year.