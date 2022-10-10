COLUMBIA - Playing 4 Hope hosted its first annual golf tournament Monday to raise money to help support its programs. The organization supports children in the hospital and gives schools supplies and promotes mental health awareness in public schools.
"As we raise more funds, we're able to give, not only gifts to the families, but we are able to financially support them," Brian Thomas, the executive director and president of Playing 4 Hope, said. "And then, hundreds, if not thousands, of kids as we get into Columbia's grade schools and schools beyond Columbia as well."
Thomas said they are splitting the money raised Monday between Playing 4 Hope and their new campaign Players 4 Hope, so they can can continue going into hospitals and schools.
At the tournament Monday, there were several ways people could give money to the organization. There was a raffle, silent auction and banquet following the tournament.
"It's a beautiful day," Alex Crows, a golfer at the tournament, said. "Everyone should be in good moods to spend some money and put it toward a good cause."
Crews said he did not know much about Playing 4 Hope before his friend asked him to golf in the tournament, but was excited to play once he knew where his money was going.
"I was like, 'Okay, this is gonna be really cool actually,'" Crews said. "It's just kind of good to be out here, and be out here for a good cause."
Thomas said the funds will provide more financial support to families of children in the hospital, and give back to "underserved" students at local schools.
"For us, 'underserved' encompasses not only financial, but also mental and emotional wellbeing," Thomas said.
He said at their pilot school in Lebanon, the organization has already seen the impact of mental health talks the Players 4 Hope campaign brings to schools. He said more students are going to the counselor and seeking help when they need it.
For more information on Playing 4 Hope and future events, visit its website.