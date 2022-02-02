Columbia Public Works said as of Tuesday morning, it had plenty of salt for continued snow treatment.

COLUMBIA — Plow crews will scatter across the city of Columbia to clear snow as it comes down across mid-Missouri. 

As of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Columbia Public Works crews were focusing on clearing first and second priority roads. John Ogan, a spokesperson with Public Works, said there were no specific difficulties at that time. He said as of the morning, crews still had enough supplies to tackle the snow. 

"The city still has plenty of salt in its storage facility," Ogan said. "Crews will focus continual efforts on keeping priority roads in a passable state no matter the snowfall rate."

Public Works said in a tweet Wednesday morning that all parking on snow routes is now prohibited. 

Ogan said if you can avoid driving on Wednesday, do it. 

"We encourage the public to refrain from travel during winter weather events. Road temperatures will be below freezing for the duration of this winter weather event, making for very slick roads and hazardous travel conditions," Ogan said. "If they must travel, please be patient and allow for extra time. Most importantly, keep your speed low, be alert and prepared to react to rapidly changing conditions."

To see the priority order of Columbia roads, you can visit the city's "Street and Snow Route Priority Viewer" map

