MID-MISSOURI-- The KOMU 8 First Alert weather team expects temperatures in mid-Missouri to fall below zero this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke says wind chills will be much colder.
In the cold winter months, homeowners must take care to make sure their water lines don't freeze up and burst.
Brian Wear is the owner of Brian Wear Plumbing. He says everyone needs to take precautions.
"When it gets this cold, and especially when the wind blows, I mean, it could just happen to anyone," Wear said.
Every year, we hear the warnings to leave our faucets dripping to keep the pipes warm. Wear says there's much more we can do, and it begins outside the house.
“If you can go around the outside of the house, and do whatever you can to maybe seal up and vents that may be open or exposed on the outside of the house or around your foundation, if you have a crawlspace, [it] would help," Wear said.
Many residents are trying to save money on utilities this winter, but it might be wise to turn the heat up this weekend. Wear says the costs are much cheaper than a broken pipe.
“You’re already using a lot of energy, but, you know, [it] wouldn’t be bad to turn up the heat on the inside of your house a little bit and try to keep it extra warm. Every little bit helps," he said.
KOMU 8 News reached out to several local plumbers this morning for more tips on avoiding broken pipes. MasterTech Plumbing, Heating and Cooling sent a list of suggestions.
MasterTech advised using foam insolation or insolation tape to give your pipes extra protection. Heat tape is also an option, but the company says that is best left to professionals.
Both Wear and MasterTech stressed that you should shut off your water supply before leaving town. If you don't, you could return to a flooded home.
"If it's possible to shut your main off, that's the best advice I can give. If it thaws and it's burst, and you're gone, you're going to flood your house and make it a way worse problem. It's going to cost you thousands of dollars," Wear said.
Be sure to leave your faucets dripping and your cabinet doors open this weekend to protect your pipes from the frigid temperatures.
