FULTON - Three people are in custody after a narcotics search warrant was executed in Fulton on Wednesday afternoon.
The MUSTANG Drug Task Force, Fulton Police Department and Callaway County Sheriff's Office executed the search warrant at 817 High Street around 4 p.m.
According to a release, authorities found a significant amount of crack/cocaine and methamphetamine, and a large amount of cash. Authorities also found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and multiple firearms.
Jefferson City resident John Overstreet was arrested for two counts of drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently on federal probation for drug trafficking, Fulton police said.
Fulton resident Steven Meuth was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Fulton resident Dana Giboney was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All subjects were transported the Callaway County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.