COLUMBIA - Kansas police arrested Alexzander Scott Green, 25, related to a bomb threat made at a daycare in Columbia.
Green is facing charges of first-degree terroristic threat, first-degree stalking and second-degree child endangerment.
The St. Joseph, Mo., native was arrested by local police in Atchison, Kan. for charges related to the threat made at the KinderCare Child Center in the 2400 block of West Ash Street on May 17.
Columbia police were made aware of a bomb threat at the child center at approximately 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The Mid-Missouri Bomb Squad was called in to investigate the threat, along with bomb-sniffing dogs from the University of Missouri Police Department and the Capitol Police in Jefferson City.
After investigating the building, the center was declared safe.
Columbia Police reached out to the Atchison Police Department for assistance in locating Green. Atchison Police located and arrested him without incident, according to officers.