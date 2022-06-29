COLUMBIA − Police arrested a Columbia man early Wednesday morning after he was accused of entering an unlocked home and attempting to assault the resident.

Ryan Osterberger, 31, is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Rock Quarry Road around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired.

Police say Osterberger entered an unlocked home and was confronted by a resident who went after Osterberger after he left. 

According to a news release, Osterberger tried to hit the resident with a vehicle, and then the resident fired a shot at the vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle after Osterberger fled on foot. The vehicle had damage consistent with a gunshot, the release said.

Initially, officers were unable to locate the suspect, but further investigation led to his arrest around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Osterberger has a 1 p.m. initial appearance in court on Wednesday.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you