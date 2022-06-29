COLUMBIA − Police arrested a Columbia man early Wednesday morning after he was accused of entering an unlocked home and attempting to assault the resident.
Ryan Osterberger, 31, is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Rock Quarry Road around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired.
Police say Osterberger entered an unlocked home and was confronted by a resident who went after Osterberger after he left.
According to a news release, Osterberger tried to hit the resident with a vehicle, and then the resident fired a shot at the vehicle.
Officers found the vehicle after Osterberger fled on foot. The vehicle had damage consistent with a gunshot, the release said.
Initially, officers were unable to locate the suspect, but further investigation led to his arrest around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Osterberger has a 1 p.m. initial appearance in court on Wednesday.