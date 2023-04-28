COLUMBIA − Police arrested a juvenile Friday in connection to a shooting that left one person dead in Cosmopolitan Park late 2020.
The unidentified juvenile was arrested on charges of second-degree murder. It's the third arrest in the case, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Isaiah Brunson, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. He pleaded not guilty in April 2022 and has a hearing at 10 a.m. May 15.
Maurice D. Banks, Jr., 19, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested him in Las Vegas in May 2022. His trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. June 21.
Under Missouri law, someone can be charged with second-degree murder if they are present at the time of a murder while committing or attempting to commit a felony.
These arrests are in relation to the Nov. 2, 2020 death of 19-year-old Jermaine Spain, who was found dead when Columbia Police responded to shots fired at Cosmo Park.
First responders found another victim when investigating the scene, who received medical attention from a local hospital after.