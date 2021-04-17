COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a woman involved in a Friday afternoon shooting.
According to a Saturday morning news release, police arrested Najah McHenry, 23, of Columbia, for first degree assault. She is in custody at the Boone County Jail.
As KOMU 8 previously reported, police responded to a shots fired incident at Brown Station Road and Elm Grove Drive Friday afternoon. A woman with a gunshot wound was found and taken to a hospital.
The Columbia Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.
Columbia Police Department - 573-874-7652
Crimestoppers to remain anonymous - 573-875-8477