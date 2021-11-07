COLUMBIA - One suspect has been arrested following an officer-involved shots fired incident on Saturday night.
At approximately 11:20 p.m. Columbia Police were conducting a foot patrol in the area of Broadway and Hitt Street, when an officer observed an adult male discharging a firearm, according to a press release from the Columbia Police Department. The officer then fired his Department-issued service weapon at the suspect.
The suspect, has been identified as Christopher Michael Sledd, 51, of Columbia. He surrendered to the officer with no further incident.
Sledd was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, first degree assault, first degree assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon as well as an outstanding arrest warrant. He was remanded to the custody of the Boone County Jail.
The investigation is still ongoing, and there were no injuries reported during this incident. More information may become available at a later time.
A KOMU 8 reporter said up to a dozen gunshots were heard in the Broadway area, and there was a heavy police presence. CPD also had the north sidewalks blocked off with crime scene tape.
BREAKING: Columbia Police are responding to a scene along Broadway Boulevard. I heard the sound of around a dozen gunshots, and saw armed police running east on Broadway. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/U0m43eKdoa— Matt McCabe (@MattLMcCabe) November 7, 2021
This incident is the 59th report of shots fired or heard in Columbia in the past month. Below is a map of when and where each incident occurred.
KOMU 8 will update this story as more information is made available.