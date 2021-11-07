COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating after a disturbance was reported in the downtown area close to midnight on Saturday night.

A KOMU 8 reporter said up to a dozen gunshots were heard in the Broadway area, and there was a heavy police presence. CPD also had the north sidewalks blocked off with crime scene tape.

KOMU 8 will update this story as more information is made available.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.