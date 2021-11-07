COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating after a disturbance was reported in the downtown area close to midnight on Saturday night.
A KOMU 8 reporter said up to a dozen gunshots were heard in the Broadway area, and there was a heavy police presence. CPD also had the north sidewalks blocked off with crime scene tape.
BREAKING: Columbia Police are responding to a scene along Broadway Boulevard. I heard the sound of around a dozen gunshots, and saw armed police running east on Broadway. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/U0m43eKdoa— Matt McCabe (@MattLMcCabe) November 7, 2021
