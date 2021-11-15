COLUMBIA − Police have arrested and charged a suspect from Sunday's deadly police-involved shooting outside of a downtown Columbia establishment.
Columbia resident Todd Duron Nesbitt Jr., 28, was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of armed criminal action and first degree assault. He is currently being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.
Nesbitt was one of two suspects in the shooting outside of Vibez lounge. Five people were injured in what Columbia officials call a "mass casualty shooting." All five were transported to University Hospital for gunshot wounds. The victims are in stable condition as of Sunday.
Columbia Police say officers were patrolling in the area of the lounge when they saw two people exchanging gunfire around 3 a.m.
According to court documents, witnesses told officers they saw the two suspects arguing outside the lounge.
Both suspects then fled on foot in different directions. One of those suspects was determined to be Nesbitt.
According to court documents, two officers chased after the other gunmen, Quillan Jacobs, who fled south on Fifth Street. Jacobs was allegedly firing north into a crowd of people. Jacobs turned a corner into an alley on the south side of the building in which Vibez is located when the two officers shot and killed him.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to the scene to help. MSHP is also conducting an independent investigation of the two involved officers.
CPD's Internal Affairs Unit will also conduct a review. According to CPD, the two involved officers will not work the street while the investigation is ongoing.
CPD says the investigation is ongoing.
This story is developing and will be updated.