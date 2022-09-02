BOONE COUNTY − A police chase in south Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening.
Southbound Highway 63 is down to one lane as Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies clean up the scene.
It appears the suspect has already left the scene. @columbiapd and Boone County sheriff’s deputies were searching through the crashed vehicle. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/MfFf6paEax— Stephanie (@ssoutheyyy) September 3, 2022
The crash happened just after the southbound Discovery Parkway exit. At least 10 police/sheriff vehicles were at the scene, along with the Columbia Fire Department.
A video from a KOMU 8 viewer shows the same vehicle taking off from police through a red light at the Stadium and Providence intersection.
Boone County Joint Communications sent out an alert saying the traffic stop was creating a traffic hazard and to use caution.
BCJC: Traffic stop at Highway 63 southbound near Discovery Parkway is creating a traffic hazard. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) September 2, 2022
Details about the chase and suspect were not immediately available. This story will be updated as more information is released.