COLUMBIA − The Downtown Columbia Leadership Council met Wednesday afternoon to give an update on safety measures downtown.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones and the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) Executive Director Nickie Davis gave the update. The safety update and a discussion on the future of the council were the only two items on the agenda.
Chief Jones said while shootings in downtown have recently decreased, the department is noticing an increase in violence among the homeless population. To help combat the violence, Jones said they are looking to increase camera coverage and officer presence.
Jones mentioned a system they are looking into that would give the ability for private businesses to share their camera coverage with the police department. This could exponentially increase their coverage.
Jones also said the shootings that occurred last fall weren't random and as the department's presence increases downtown, people will feel safer.
"People feel safer when the police are around. And, I think it is important that people recognize that they are safe and that the shootings have been targeted from one individual to another. Even if someone else did get shot, it's not random acts of violence downtown," Jones said.
Davis spoke on improving the lighting downtown to help with safety. She said they are about 8 months out from brighter and newer lights.
This update comes after the police department said in November it was collaborating with the CID and the University of Missouri to address safety concerns, including those related to gun violence.
At the time, CPD said it planned to increase foot patrols inside and outside of downtown businesses and clear traffic and foot congestion in areas that can escalate and lead to violence.