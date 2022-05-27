COLUMBIA - Police have closed off Fenimore Drive in Columbia due to a police incident, according to Boone County Joint Communications. Police say no one was injured, but bullets damaged property.

A KOMU 8 Reporter at the scene reports 10 shell casings on the road and police tape as well as a police presence in the area.

One bystander says a bullet hit his garage door as well as his car bumper. In all police found seven bullet holes in houses in the area.

A car parked on the side of the street were hit by gunfire as well.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information become available. For updates watch KOMU 8 News at 9 and 10.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you