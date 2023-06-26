COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department invited community members to discuss crime trends and safety issues in its North District Monday night.
The North District includes police beats 10, 20, 30 and 40, which represents Columbia north of Interstate 70 and part of the area bordered by Providence Road, West Ash Street and Clinkscales Road.
Representatives of the police department's Patrol and Criminal Investigations bureaus presented information and answered residents' questions.
Columbia Police Department reported a 30% year-to-date increase of reported shots fired incidents.
Assistant Police Chief Jill Schlude said CPD has been looking deeper into retaliations to original shots fired incidents.
"A lot of times, we as a department look to what's going to happen next, and where," she said. "If there's a shots fired incident in one place, we try to predict where a retaliation incident may occur."
Another point made during the meeting was the rise in juveniles involved in shots fired incidents. CPD did not give exact data points at the meeting, but they said that is a number they want to pull, and sooner rather than later.
Burglary has decreased by 12% in the last year, but crimes related to firearms have increased by 9%. Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter was also at the meeting, and he said it is so important to not leave firearms in your car when you're not in the vehicle.
"We see so many people who will leave their key or key fob in their car, then they will report a missing firearm," Hunter said. "Of course it's important to lock your car, but it's even more important to not leave a firearm unattended in the vehicle."
The CPD representatives, as well as people in attendance, offered their opinions on solutions to these problems. Many of the people attending actually applauded the police department for their work, and they said a lot of the responsibility resides with members of the community to combat these issues.
The second meeting will be at 6 p.m. on June 29. The format will be the same, except it will discuss crime trends and safety issues in the south district. The south district includes police beats 50, 60, 70 and 80 and covers areas south of I-70.
Residents can submit questions in advance to PolicePIO@CoMo.gov and should put which district they are a part of.