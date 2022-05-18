COLUMBIA − A device found in a downtown Columbia flowerbed last week was an inert grenade, Columbia Police confirmed Wednesday morning.
On May 11, CPD officers were called to the 700 block of East Broadway for a report of an "unexploded explosive device."
Officers found the inactive device buried in a flowerbed, and a bomb tech was able to secure the device without incident.
CPD public information specialist Christian Tabak said the department does not know how long the device was buried there or by whom. He said the investigation is still ongoing surrounding the circumstances.
There is no threat to the public, Tabak said.