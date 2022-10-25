COLUMBIA − Columbia police responded to a "specific reported incident" at Rock Bridge High School Tuesday afternoon, according to an email sent to parents.
Around 12:15 p.m. Columbia Police responded to a report that a student was potentially armed on school grounds. As school security was unaware of the student’s location, multiple officers were dispatched to the scene out of an abundance of caution, according to a police report.
After responding to the scene, officers said they were able to locate the student within a matter of minutes and determined that there was no weapon or threat on school grounds. Police said at no point in time was the school locked down or there believed to be an active threat.
(1) At approximately 12:15 p.m. today Columbia Police responded to a report that a student at Rock Bridge High School was possibly armed. As school security was unaware of the student’s location, we dispatched multiple officers to the scene out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/sD6XuShKKg— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) October 25, 2022
Rock Bridge principal Jacob Sirna said during lunch Tuesday, school administration "needed help looking into a specific reported incident."
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the incident has been resolved, students are safe and school has continued as normal.
At the scene here at RBHS where officers responded earlier at the request of CPS to investigate an incident. According to district spokesperson @mbaumstark, “The incident has been resolved. Students are safe and school continued as normal.”@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/MRkGTbuwRs— Blake Phillips (@BlakePhillipsTV) October 25, 2022
CPD is thankful for the cooperation of CPS and for the support of the Missouri Highway Patrol and the State Park Rangers in responding to this situation.
While there was no threat, CPD is also grateful for the vigilance of the individual who made the initial report.
Sirna said once the request for help went out, many law enforcement officers were quick to respond with "overwhelming support and assistance."
"Please take comfort in knowing that if were there ever a need, our Columbia law enforcement will respond quickly and effectively," Sirna's email said.