COLUMBIA — A third 16-year-old male involved in a February shooting was detained by the Peoria, Il. Police Department, the Columbia Police Department said on Friday.
The suspect, who is from Columbia, was allegedly involved in the homicide that occurred at a residence in the 1800 block of McKee Street on Feb. 19.
Police detained the first suspect, a 16-year-old male, on Feb. 22. The second suspect, another 16-year-old male, was later detained on Feb. 24.
The juvenile detained on Friday is facing charges of first-degree murder, assault, armed criminal action.
The unnamed suspect is currently in the custody of juvenile authorities in Peoria.
The Columbia shooting on Feb. 19 on McKee Street left 15-year-old Battle student Aubrey Doxley, dead and two others injured.
The Columbia Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.