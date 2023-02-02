JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City police say a possible threat toward a local middle school was actually intended for a different school district in another state.
Officers were made aware late Wednesday night of a possible threat to be carried out at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, the department said Thursday. It did not elaborate on the details of the threat.
JCPD said its community services unit began an investigation into the allegations with help from the Boone County Cyber Crimes Unit.
Their investigation found that the threat was "not created locally."
"Further investigation determined that the threat was actually for a school district in another state," Lt. David Williams wrote in a press release.
The department said it received notice that a suspect was taken into custody at the out-of-state district, and that there was no threat to Jefferson City schools.