COLUMBIA − Police say there is no threat to the community after a Columbia daycare evacuated for a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon.
Columbia police public information specialist Christian Tabak said the department received a call around 12:20 p.m. about a bomb threat at KinderCare in the 2400 block of Ash Street.
CPD closed Ash Street at Heather Lane for the incident. It reopened around 1:30 p.m.
Columbia Police on scene after a bomb threat to Columbia Kinder Care @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/FGhziQSJ4s— Sydni Miller (@SydniMiller11) May 17, 2022
Staff and children were evacuated to a nearby building, and parents were called.
Tabak said the Mid-Missouri Bomb Squad came in, and the situation was cleared.
The children were brought back into the building about an hour and a half.
Tabak said the investigation is ongoing, and there is no danger to he community
At least six police vehicles are at the scene, along with the bomb squad unit.
BCJC: Ash St closed at Heather Ln due to a police situation. Choose alternate route.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) May 17, 2022
This story is developing and will be updated.