COLUMBIA − Police say there is no threat to the community after a Columbia daycare evacuated for a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon. 

Columbia police public information specialist Christian Tabak said the department received a call around 12:20 p.m. about a bomb threat at KinderCare in the 2400 block of Ash Street. 

CPD closed Ash Street at Heather Lane for the incident. It reopened around 1:30 p.m.

Staff and children were evacuated to a nearby building, and parents were called. 

Tabak said the Mid-Missouri Bomb Squad came in, and the situation was cleared.

The children were brought back into the building about an hour and a half. 

Tabak said the investigation is ongoing, and there is no danger to he community

At least six police vehicles are at the scene, along with the bomb squad unit.

This story is developing and will be updated.

